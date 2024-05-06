Naveen Patnaik will take Oath as CM again on Jun 9: VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the CM yet again on June 9, said senior party leader VK Pandian.

While addressing public meetings in Bhawanipatna and Khariar today in the presence of Patnaik, Pandian said that the BJD supremo will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state again between 11.30 AM and 1.30 PM on June 9.

Pandian also said that Odisha will go back by 20 years and the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will be stopped to implement the Ayushman Yojana if the ‘Double Engine’ government is formed in the State. Only the ‘Naveen Engine’ can contribute to the development of the State, he added.

Pandian’s statement regarding Patnaik taking oath again came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing public in Nabarangpur announced that an Odia will take oath as CM of the first BJP government on June 10 and he has come here to invite everyone to attend the historic oath-taking ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

Later, in a video released by VK Pandian, CM Naveen Patnaik was seen mocking PM Modi’s claims saying BJP is day dreaming about forming the government in the State.