Odisha will get a BJP CM on June 10: PM Modi

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a mega public rally in Berhampur.
He expressed confidence in the BJP forming the “double-engine Government” in Odisha for the first time on June 10.
While addressing the huge public gathering PM Modi said that this time two ‘Yagya’ are taking place simultaneously. One ceremony is to form a strong Government in the country and the other ceremony is to form a Government led by the BJP in Odisha.
“If a BJP Chief Minister becomes the CM of Odisha who understands, lives and is proud of Odia culture, then your problems will be solved quickly,” PM Modi added.
Slamming the BJD Government for not implementing the Centre’s schemes, the Prime Minister said that BJD Government stands for corruption, hints at a conspiracy to promote babu-raj and corrupt officials in Odisha.
Making a direct attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha, PM Narendra Modi said, “I am not like your Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik), ‘will write letters to you in Odia.”
PM Modi expressed confidence in Odisha’s development under the BJP Government.
The Prime Minister said that Odisha BJP has catered to the aspirations of people, Odisha’s Asmita, tourism and overall development in ‘Sankalp Patra’.
PM Modi remarked that while the Ayushman Bharat scheme has benefited over 6 crore people nationwide, the people of Odisha missed out due to the BJD’s negligence.
The central Government provides financial aid of 6,000 rupees to every pregnant woman. But the Odisha Government has not implemented this scheme in the State.
