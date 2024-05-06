Rs 25 Crore recovered from Jharkhand Congress Minister’s Aide

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement of Directorate (ED) today recovered a huge amount of cash amounting to more than Rs 25 crore while conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi in the Virendra Ram case.

According to reports, the huge amount of cash was recovered from the residence of household help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam. The officials are counting the recovered cash to know the exact amount of the money.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted Alam as saying, “I have no official information regarding this so far. I have been watching TV and it says the premise is linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government.”

It is to be noted here that the probe agency had arrested Virendra K. Ram, who held the position of chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, was arrested in February last year in connection with a money laundering case, which is believed to be linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of certain government schemes in the State.