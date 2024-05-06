TNI Evening News Headlines – May 06, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two massive public gatherings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur today.
➡️Odisha will get a BJP CM on June 10. An Odia will be Chief Minister of Odisha: Narendra Modi.
➡️Odisha will see Naveen Patnaik as the sixth CM. The swearing-in ceremony will take place between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on June 9: VK Pandian.
➡️Slight relief from sizzling heat; Nor’wester Rainfall experienced in Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar along with several other parts of Odisha.
➡️Helicopter carrying Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was coming from Utkela to Bhubaneswar couldn’t land due to strong wind caused by Nor’wester rain. The Helicopter diverted to Jharsuguda.
➡️2 flights fail to land at Bhubaneswar Airport and diverted; flight from Bengaluru diverted to Kolkata; flight from Hyderabad makes landing in Ranchi.
➡️ICSE ISC 2024 Results declared; Odisha records pass percentage over 99 in Class 10th.
➡️Western Odisha continues to reel under Heatwave; Balangir is hottest place in the State with maximum (day) temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius.
➡️Jharkhand: Raid is underway at 6 places in Ranchi. Rs 30 crore has been seized so far.
➡️National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the reports about the NEET (UG) question paper leak are completely baseless.
➡️Kedarnath Dham set to reopen for devotees on May 10.
➡️Poonch terror attack: Security forces release sketches of two terrorists.
➡️District unit of Kargil submitted a mass resignation letter to the National Conference (NC) high command.
➡️Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena recommended a NIA probe against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for receiving political funding from banned extremist organisation Sikhs for Justice.
➡️Indian envoy Gopal Bagley calls on Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
➡️Israeli forces ask 1 lakh Gazans to leave Rafah ahead of planned assault.
➡️Death toll from southern Brazil rainfall rises to 78, more than 100 people still missing.
