TNI Evening News Headlines – September 27, 2023

➡️ Bhubaneswar clinches the title of Best Smart City in ‘Eastern Region’ award at the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023.
➡️Bus owners’ association calls for bus strike on October 10 in protest against Odisha Government’s LAccMI scheme.
➡️Teacher dead, over 20 students injured as bus overturns at Chandahandi ghati.
➡️Arka Keshari Deo, the former Lok Sabha MP from Kalahandi segment, returned today to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 10 years.
➡️Several AYUSH students detained as scuffle with police during agitation in Bhubaneswar.
➡️1,094 teaching posts are lying vacant in public universities in Odisha: Higher Education Minister in the Assembly today.
➡️Manipur Government extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) for 6 months; students’ protest enters second day.
➡️India Smart Cities Conclave 2023: Indore wins the Best Smart City award in the country. Surat, Gujarat awarded second place and Agra secured third spot in the country.
➡️Ram Temple at Ayodhya to open for devotees before January 26: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.
➡️PM Modi releases 4 books showcasing the success of India’s G20 Presidency.
➡️Sensex climbs 173.22 points to settle at 66,118.69; Nifty rises 51.75 points to 19,716.45.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 83.23 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Asian Games: Esha Singh bags silver medal in women’s 25 m pistol final.
➡️Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra bags Gold for India in 50m rifle 3-position; Ashi claims bronze.
➡️Australia post 352 for 7 against India in the third ODI International in Rajkot on Wednesday.
➡️World’s second-largest Hindu temple to be inaugurated in US on October 8.
