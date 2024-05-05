Booking for Wonderla Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar to Begin from Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Good news for the people of Odisha especially the residents of Bhubaneswar that booking for the much-awaited Wonderla Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar will begin from tomorrow.

People can visit their official website- wonderla.co.in– to book tickets to visit and enjoy a number of activities at India’s largest amusement park chain.

The Wonderla Holidays Limited has set up the park at Kumarbasta village in Khurda district on a 50 acre patch of land at an investment of Rs 115 crore. This is the fourth such park of the company in the country after Kochi (opened in 2000), Bengaluru (opened in 2005), and Hyderabad (opened in 206).

Apart from amusement parks, Wonderla Holidays’ segments include resort, sale of merchandise, cooked and packed foods among others.