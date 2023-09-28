TNI Morning News Headlines – September 28, 2023

➡️13 fresh Scrub Typhus cases detected in Sundargarh; total cases in the district now climb to 263: CDMO.
➡️Odisha Assembly passes land acquisition bill that will enable the Government to exempt strategic and development projects.
➡️Cyclonic circulation likely over Bay of Bengal in 24 hours: IMD.
➡️India retains 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2023.
➡️Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira detained by Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 case registered under the NDPS Act.
➡️More than 19,000 cops deployed in Mumbai on final day of Ganesh festival today.
➡️Rupee edges up 1 paisa to 83.21 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex climbs 287.32 points to 66,406.01 in early trade; Nifty advances 50.2 points to 19,766.65.
➡️At UN Human Rights Council, India flags atrocities against minorities in Pakistan.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema win Gold in 10 metre Air Pistol Men’s team event.
➡️Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women’s Sanda 60 kg.
➡️Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist named Zia Ur Rehman shot dead by unknown gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan.
➡️US: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC where he will be engaging with a number of delegates.
➡️Canadian PM Justin Trudeau apologises for giving standing ovation to a Nazi War Veteran in Canadian Parliament.
