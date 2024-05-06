TNI Morning News Headlines – May 06, 2024

➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins 2-day Odisha visit; addresses massive public gatherings in Berhampur.
➡️Central BJP seeks stringent action against Odisha IPS Ashish Singh; calls for his suspension or transfer to another state with non-election duty.
➡️Heat wave intensity in Odisha likely to decrease from today. Nor’wester rains likely to lash parts of Odisha in the next four days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees for 4 hours from 6 pm to 10 pm due to ‘Paita Lagi’ Niti (rituals) of Lord Jagannath.
➡️Congress’ Puri Sadar MLA candidate Uma Ballav Rath injured in assault by miscreants near Puri bus stand.
➡️Vice Chancellors and academicians from several parts of India write an open letter opposing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the selection process of Vice Chancellors.
➡️Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Nashik district Chief Vijay Karanjkar joins Shinde Sena.
➡️Jharkhand: 25 crore and counting. ED recovers huge cash from state minister’s aide during raids in Ranchi.
Related Posts
➡️Gold, electronic goods of Rs 8.37 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 10 persons held.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.42 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay team qualifies for Paris Olympics.
➡️Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in IPL.
➡️Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft breaching its Air Defence Identification Zone.
➡️After Hamas rocket attack, 16 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah.
Comments are closed.