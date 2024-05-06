An Odia will be Chief Minister of Odisha: Narendra Modi

TNI Bureau: After Berhampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public meeting at Chikili in Nabarangpur district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Making a series of attack on the BJD, PM Modi said that the people of Odisha will get their first BJP Chief Minister and the CM will be the son or daughter of Odisha and not any outsider. The CM will be the one who respects the soil of Odisha and its culture, said PM Modi.

Asking people to remember the dates, Prime Minister Modi said that 4th June will be the ‘expiry date’ of the BJD Government and 10th June will be the date for swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s first CM of Odisha.