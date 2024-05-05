Why Arundhati Devi gets Royal Snub!

TNI Bureau: If Arundhati Devi and his son Naman’s entry into BJD was royal, the unprecedented snub turned out to be more royal for the mother-son duo. Arundhati, who secured the Deogarh assembly ticket with the assurance that she would ensure her husband and sitting Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb’s departure from BJP, failed in her task, thus upsetting the big boss.

After failing to convince Nitesh, Arundhati used his Facebook account to announce his resignation, but Nitesh denied it within a couple of hours and claimed his profile was hacked, bringing a lot of embarrassment to BJD and its top brass that relied heavily on Arundhati’s “dominance” on her husband.

As things went messy, there was only option left, replacing her with another candidate. And, it was done. Arundhati Devi can do little now but to swallow the humiliation, wait and plan her next move.