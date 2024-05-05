We are Fighting to form Govt in Odisha: JP Nadda

TNI Bureau: We are fighting this election not to become the opposition party but to form the government in Odisha, asserted National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda while releasing Odisha BJP’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections at a hotel in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Nadda said that schemes like PM AWAS Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which have helped millions of people across the country, were not implemented here in Odisha. But, once we form the government in the State, we will implement them.

For political reasons, the state government of Odisha deprived its people of the health and housing security provided by the Central government, alleged Nadda adding that not only do farmers lack water for irrigation, but the earnings of farmers in Odisha are the lowest in the entire country.

The saffron leader further claimed that the school and university education system along with hospitals in Odisha are in a dire state and the people of Odisha face the longest power cuts in the country despite paying the highest electricity bills.

Violence against women is ever-increasing in the state, and what’s worse is that more than 45 leaders of the BJD are involved in these crimes, the BJP national president alleged.

In the Sankalp Patra, the saffron party said that it will fill up one and a half lakh vacant government posts in Odisha and build 15 lakh houses under the PMAY scheme.

The election manifesto also promised to provide Rs 3000 pension to each elderly person, divorce, and widow. The roads across the state will be of world class. A total of 75,000 km of roads will be constructed from the capital city to the village and over 3.5 lakh employment opportunities will be created by 2029.

As many as 4 IT Parks – Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Baleshwar and Berhampur will be set up, said the BJP’s election manifesto.

BJP has decided to procure paddy at MSP Rs 31,00 per quintal under Samrudh Krushak Niti and the Katni Chatni issue will be completely resolved. The farmers will get their money with 48 hours after the procurement of their paddy.

BJP will provide Rs 50,000 to each woman under the Subhadra Yojana and build the Odisha Bhawan in every big city.

BJP also promised that the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple will be opened and counting will be done and every data will be made public when BJP comes to government. Besides, the damaged monasteries will be restored and all the four doors of the 12th Century Puri Srimandir will be opened for the devotees and the administration of the temple will be conducted with complete transparency.

The saffron party also promised to create 25 Lakpati Didis in next three years in Odisha by promoting industry cluster with the help of 500 SHGs by 2027 and to provide Rs 10,000 assistance to fishermen during non-production period.

Nadda also assured to return the chit fund money to the duped investors within 18 months after forming the government in Odisha. BJP will use the profit from the mineral for the development of the State, he added.