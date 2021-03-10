Pranab Prakash Das leads ‘BJD With Similipal’ Movement

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has launched a massive movement in and around Similipal area by deploying its Youth, Mahila and Student volunteers to douse the forest fire.

While BJD’s Organisational Secretary and Mayurbhanj District Observer Pranab Prakash Das has taken the lead to ‘Save Similipal‘, another youth leader Subrat Chhatoi is coordinating with others at the ground.

Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mahanta and other BJD leaders and volunteers became the part of this movement to douse the flames yesterday. The BJD Youth, Students and Women are at work and may keep doing this for a few days more.

Pranab Prakash Das, who is visiting Jashipur tomorrow, is likely to visit the Ground Zero and join the fire extinguishing movement, which also includes spreading awareness campaign.