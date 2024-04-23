NTPC Bongaigaon plants more than 50 saplings on World Earth Day

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: NTPC Bongaigaon committed itself towards a sustainable planet by planting 50 saplings on the World Earth Day coinciding. The NTPC Bongaigaon senior management led by K C Muraleedharan, CGM and Business Unit Head, NTPC Bongaigaon planted saplings of varied types at its plant premises.

K C Muraleedharan, Business Unit Head, NTPC Bongaigaon spoke on how NTPC as a group company is focusing on inspiring governments, businesses, and citizens to combat climate change. Muraleedharan also highlighted the efforts of NTPC Bongaigaon towards creating a healthier planet for its stakeholders.

Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation) along with Somnath Bhattacharya, AGM (BE and In-charge EMG and Ash Utilization) and Heads of Departments and employees also participated in the plantation program.

The program was organised by EMG Deptt.

