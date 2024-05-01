PM Modi to address rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on May 6

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the first phase of polls in the State on May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 6.

PM Modi will address two public rallies in two parliamentary constituencies.

The Prime Minister will address a massive public rally in Berhampur at 10 AM followed by a mega rally in Nabarangpur at 12.30 PM, informed the BJP Odisha unit Vice President Golak Mohapatra on Wednesday.

While the Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off the party’s campaign in the State from Sonepur, BJP national President J P Nadda addressed a Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Berhampur.

Several other central leaders, including Bhupendra Yadav, CP Joshi and Biplab Deb are also camping in Odisha.