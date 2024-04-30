BCCI announces squad for T20 WC; Rohit to lead, Hardik Vice-Captain

TNI Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and USA between June 1 and 29.

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been selected as Rohit’s deputy.

India will play their first match against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by a match against archrival Pakistan on June 9.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India will then play USA on June 12 and Canada on 15.

India Squad for T20 WC:

• Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

• Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan