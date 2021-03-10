TNI Morning News Headlines – March 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ School classes in Odisha will not be held on Sundays from April, informed Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash.

➡️ Malkangiri Forest Division forms a control room to collect and transmit information regarding forest fire in the region.

➡️ Ronit Ranjan Nayak from Bhadrak district tops in written exam and interview held for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy (NDA).

➡️ Sambalpur girl Irsheeta Kesharwani Tops Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Examination – 2019 conducted by OPSC.

➡️ National Security Guard (NSG) will conduct reconnaissance of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri on March 18.

➡️ Bhanja Sena observes 9-Hour Mayurbhanj Bandh against failure of Administration over Similipal forest fire.

➡️ 2-day pan-India bank strike from March 15. Over 30K employees to join the stir in #Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Single Subject (Class-X standard) Exam in Odia and Urdu languages, half yearly language test (8th standard) in Odia will be conducted on March 15.

India News

➡️ India reports 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,62,707 including 1,84,598 active cases, 1,09,20,046 cured cases & 1,58,063 deaths.

➡️ Over 7.4 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday; taking number of total samples tested so far to over 22 crores: ICMR.

➡️ Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai.

➡️ BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

➡️ Central Government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of dearness allowance (DA) starting July 1.

➡️ Red Fort violence: Two persons -Maninderjit Singh, Khempreet Singh arrested in connection with Jan 26 case.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah are among BJP’s star campaigners for Assam Assembly Polls.

➡️ 3.77Cr Rural Households To Get Tap Water Connection under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

➡️ India’s 75 years of Independence will be celebrated at 75 places across country for 75 weeks: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

➡️ ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ will start from March 12 from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

➡️ Amitabh Bachchan To Be Honoured With 2021 FIAF Award

➡️ Rupee inches 4 paise higher to 72.89 against US dollar in early trade

➡️ Sensex surges 329.15 pts to 51,354.63 in opening session; Nifty jumps 95.75 pts to 15,194.15.

➡️ India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah likely to marry TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan this month

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 117.5 Million Mark, death toll surged to more than 2.60 million.

➡️ Chinese Government should have no role in succession process of Dalai Lama: Biden Administration.

➡️ Bangladesh gets its first transgender news anchor on Women’s Day.

➡️ Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report.

➡️ UK TV host Piers Morgan steps down after complaints over Meghan remark.