Naveen protects & patronises Criminals: BJP Leader Sajjan Sharma

TNI Bureau: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is protecting and patronizing criminals in Odisa, alleged BJP leader Sajjan Sharma today.

While addressing a media conference, BJP State Chief Spokesperson Sharma alleged that the JEs, Tahsildars and RIs are being caught for committing crimes in Odisha but why the Babus (senior Officers) are not caught? Who is protecting them? Is the Chief Minister’s office behind these officers, he questioned.

The Chief Minister is boasting of protecting women, but in reality women have become the victims of crimes and are deprived of justice, Sharma said, daring Naveen Patnaik to give an answer as to why those who killed Bebina, Madhabilata, Itishree, Smitarani have not been arrested yet.

“Crimes in Odisha are increasing day by day. Controlling the crimes is the responsibility of the Home Department. Naveen Patnaik is the head of this Home Department but he has failed to control crimes even after ruling the state for 25 years,” the saffron leader said. “In Naveen’s regime, new crimes are being committed every day. He sacked 3 Ministers from his cabinet just to keep his image clean but while several Ministers, leaders, MLAs and MPs of ruling BJD party are indulging in crimes, he is protecting them by not taking action against them. During the elections, the ruling party even gives tickets to the children of criminal leaders. This is how Naveen has facilitated the increase in crime in Odisha,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The BJP leader further slammed the Chief Minster saying that when the election time comes, the CM tells the people of Odisha that the State is free from PC and corruption, but the people of Odisha have already realized that it is completely false. Odisha’s biggest scam that is the Chit Fund Scam took place only because of Naveen’s involvement. He had inaugurated a chit fund company.

Sharma further said that while not even a single person is getting convicted, Cybercrime is taking place in the State every day. Why is the Chief Minister not controlling it? The people of Odisha have lost faith in him and will give a befitting answer in the upcoming general elections.

The BJP spokesperson also promised that the saffron party will wipe out crimes from Odisha if voted to power in the upcoming election.

Party spokespersons Urmila Mohapatra, Odisha BJP’s social media cell head Umakanta Pattanayak and panelist Hitesh Mohapatra attended the press meet.