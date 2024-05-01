BSKY will continue in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

TNI Bureau: Reacting to the allegations of senior BJD leader VK Pandian’s statement on Mission Shakti and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan countered him and termed his statements as misleading propaganda during election time.

Notably, Pandian while campaigning for party candidates at Chitrakonda in Malkangiri on Monday had alleged that BJP is conspiring to stop the Mission Shakti and BSKY. He even had targeted Pradhan without taking his name.

However, reacting to Pandian’s allegation Pradhan first of all termed such allegations as misleading and clarified that BSKY will continue even if BJP forms Government in Odisha.

Referring Pandian as ‘gumasta,’ the Union Minister said that he is a ‘gumasta’ and what can I answer to him? Prime Minister Modiji is laying emphasis on how to increase the earnings of the didis and make them self-sufficient so that the ‘Didis’ will become ‘Lakhpati didis’. This is the principle of the Modi government. Forget about what the ‘gumasta’ says, Pradhan added.