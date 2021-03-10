Odisha CM inaugurates slew of Development Projects for Nuapada

TNI Bureau: Giving major boost to development in Nuapada District, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 2337.15 crore to boost development in Nuapada District.

The CM also laid foundation of projects worth Rs 50.29 crore in the district.

Key Projects:

➡️ Lower Indra Irrigation Project worth Rs 1925.63 crore which will benefit 20,000 farmer families of Nuapada and 25,000 farmer families of Balangir

➡️ Mega rural piped water supply projects worth Rs 332.85 crore to supply potable drinking water in Nuapada district

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Roads & bridges worth Rs 56.73 crore

➡️ Widening & strengthening of roads, bridges & buildings worth Rs 35.94 crore

➡️ Rs 700 crore has been allocated to set up 205 Pipe Water Supply Projects and One Mega Piped Water Supply Project to supply drinking water to every household