AMRI Bhubaneswar hosts Health Talk on World Liver Day

TNI Bureau: AMRI Bhubaneswar organized health talk on the occasion of World Liver Day as a part of their proactive step to raise awareness about liver health within the community. In an effort to address the increasing concern of liver diseases, AMRI Bhubaneswar hosted a health talk at its premises, and was attended by XXX members of the neighborhood and prominent clubs of the city.

The event featured insights from esteemed medical professionals focusing on

Rising cases of chronic liver diseases

Precautionary measures to prevent fatal liver ailments

Liver cancer

Dr. Saktimaya Mahapatra, Hospital Director of AMRI Bhubaneswar, emphasized the urgency of addressing liver-related issues, stating, “As a healthcare institution deeply rooted in the community, AMRI Bhubaneswar recognizes the pressing need to combat liver diseases. Through initiatives like this health talk, we strive to equip individuals with knowledge and resources to safeguard their liver health and ultimately reduce liver-related morbidity and mortality in Odisha.”

Dr. Gyanranjan Rout, Consultant in Medical Gastroenterology at AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar, echoed concerns about the prevalence of liver ailments, stating, “Chronic liver diseases are silently affecting a large segment of the population, often leading to severe complications like liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. By educating individuals about the impact of factors such as alcohol consumption, viral hepatitis, and obesity, we can empower them to make informed choices for better liver health.”

“Amidst the alarming rise in liver diseases, it’s imperative to understand the underlying causes and adopt preventive measures,” remarked Dr. Sachin Sekhar Biswal, Consultant in Medical Oncology at AMRI Bhubaneswar “With liver cancer being one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally, early detection and lifestyle modifications can significantly improve outcomes.”

According to recent statistics, liver diseases account for a significant portion of mortality in Odisha, underscoring the urgency of proactive measures to combat this health issue.

About AMRI Hospitals Ltd:

AMRI Hospitals is Eastern India’s largest private healthcare network, with three multi-specialty hospitals in Kolkata Metropolitan Area, and another multi-specialty hospital at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. With its existing strength of around 1,200 beds, and state-of-the-art facilities, AMRI offers exemplary clinical outcome and quality care, supported by renowned doctors, well-trained nursing ¶medical staff, and advanced treatment facilities.

Established in 2014, AMRI Bhubaneswar has a team of over 200 doctors covering 35+ specialties. The hospital features state-of-the-art facilities including 150+ ICU beds and a total of 400 beds, catering to patients across Odisha and neighboring states.

