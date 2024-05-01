Central BJP Leaders begin Brainstorming to win Odisha

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: As the days for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections in Odisha getting closer, and the first phase polls to be held on May 13, the central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started brainstorming sessions in the State.

As part of their efforts to boost the morale of the party leaders and workers and draw strategies to win the election with an absolute majority, a host of central leaders held a meeting at the State headquarters in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Senior and heavyweight leaders like MP and Rajasthan BJP chief Chandra Prakash Joshi, State General Secretary (Organization) Manas Kumar Mohanty and members of the Election Management Committee were present in the meeting.

Besides, several central leaders also have started to visit the State to campaign for the party candidates and achieve the goal of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb is already camping in Odisha and visited Berhampur and Nabarangpur.

