Baripada 2nd Hottest in World; Bhubaneswar 10th

By The News Insight
Heatwave Conditions Odisha

TNI Bureau: Scorching heatwave is prevailing across Odisha with temperature touching new height every passing day. Yesterday, the mercury in Odisha crossed the 46 degree Celsius mark for the first time this summer.

With 46.4 degrees, Baripada recorded the highest temperature of the State and country yesterday. With this, Baripada also turned out to be the second hottest place in the world after Joba of Oman, which reportedly a temperature of 49.2 Degrees yesterday.

Likewise, with 46.4 degrees, Balasore was the third hottest place in the world while Odisha’s State Capital City Bhubaneswar was the tenth hottest location with a temperature of 45.4 Degrees.

Here is the list of yesterday’s ten hottest places of the world:

  1. Joba (Oman) 49.2 Degrees
  2. Baripada (India): 46.4 Degrees
  3. Balasore (India) 46 Degrees
  4. Ndjamena (Chad): 46 Degrees
  5. Chauk (Myanmar): 45.8 Degrees
  6. Bilma (Niger): 45.5 Degrees
  7. Jamshedpur (India): 45.5 Degrees
  8. Midnapore (India): 45.5 Degrees
  9. N’ Guigmi (Niger): 45.5 Degrees
  10. Bhubaneswar (India): 45.4 Degrees
