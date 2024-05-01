TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of Indian (ECI) on Tuesday released the final voter turnout data for phase 1 & 2 Lok Sabha elections held on April 19 and on April 26 respectively.

As per the data of the poll panel, while the phase one election recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent, the second phase Lok Sabha election witnessed a turnout of 66.71 per cent.

The election commission published the final voters’ turnout after opposition parties like Congress, CPI-M and TMC questioned the EC over the delay in announcing the final voter turnout figures.

As per the data of the election commission, 66.22 per cent of male, 66.07 per cent of female and 31.32 per cent of third-gender turned up to vote during the first phase election held in 102 Lok Sabha seats.

Likewise, in the second phase of elections held in 88 constituencies, the male voter turnout was recorded at 66.99 per cent, while the female and third-gender turnout stood at 66.42 per cent and 23.86 per cent respectively.

Out of 21 states and union territories which went to polls in the first phase, 11 states and union territories namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal recorded a higher turnout of women voters.

Similarly, 13 states and UTs which went to poll in the second phase, six – Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Kerala and West Bengal- registered a higher women voter turnout.

The poll panel also clarified that the final turnout will only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count.