TNI Morning News Headlines – May 01, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 7 ahead of the first phase of polls in the State on May 13.
➡️Severe heatwave to continue in Odisha for next 48 hours: IMD.
➡️Odisha Heatwave: Talcher boils with 38.4°C by 8:30 am followed by Bhubaneswar at 34.8°C.
➡️Baripada town was the second hottest place in the World, Bhubaneswar in 10 place. It recorded the highest maximum temperature in India with 46.4 Degrees Celsius.
➡️Bhitarkanika National Park closed for public due to nesting season of crocodiles.
➡️Rate of 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders slashed by Rs 19, effect from today.
➡️Panic gripped schools in Delhi-NCR after several schools received bomb threats on Wednesday morning. Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Fire Service officials rushed to the schools.
➡️Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy joins AAP.
➡️2 Samajwadi Party leaders booked in HM Amit Shah’s edited video case.
➡️IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants.
➡️All rounder Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 World Cup.
