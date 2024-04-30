TNI Evening News Headlines – April 30, 2024

➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik files nomination for Hinjili Assembly constituency.
➡️Bijay Kumar Naik, former legislator from Karanjia Assembly constituency segment quits BJD. Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy quits BJD.
➡️Former Kakatpur MLA Surendra Sethi resigns from BJD after being denied a ticket.
➡️Congress fields Bishwa Bhusan Das from Kakatpur Assembly Constituency.
➡️Temperature crosses 46 Degree Celsius in Odisha; Baripada hottest with 46.4°C followed by Balasore 46°C and Bhubaneswar 45.4°C. 15 places record temperatures of 44°C and more.
➡️7 Maoists killed so far in exchange of fire with security forces at Narayanpur Kanker border area in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Kalaikunda in West Bengal recorded 47.2 degrees Celsius today: IMD.
➡️Delhi Court dismisses Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s regular bail pleas in excise policy cases by CBI and ED.
➡️In the ongoing General Elections 2024, voter turnout of 66.14% has been recorded in
phase 1 for 102 PCs and 66.71% in phase 2.
➡️Election Commission has only revised poll date for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️India’s T20 World Cup Squad announced. Rohit Sharma will captain a squad of 15.
➡️At least three people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have been arrested in connection to the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 16 leaders summoned; police teams sent to seven States.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah slams Congress over viral doctored video, says BJP supports reservation for ST, SC and OBC.
➡️38 kid products sold on Chinese shopping apps have ‘cancer-causing’ substances.
