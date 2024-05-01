Pandian dares Central BJP; rejects Modi’s Double Engine Theory

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader VK Pandian today dared the central BJP and rejected PM Modi’s double engine theory while addressing public meeting at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

While seeking 95 percent vote for party’s Berhampur MP candidate Bhrugu Baxipatra and Chhatrapur MLA candidate Subash Chandra Behera, Pandian targeted the opposition mostly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pandian said that people of Ganjam district will never make mistake by sending a fraud to the Lok Sabha. He also rejected the double engine theory of the saffron party saying that their double engine will take the State to 20 years back. He also gave the examples of Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“If the double engine is so strong, why then they do not have a stable government. He also said that the double engine government’s daily wages is only Rs 300 while the Naveen engine gives Rs 450,” he said adding that while the double engine government gives only Rs 300 pension, the Naveen engine government provides Rs 1000.

The BJD leader also said, “You will hear about the double engine only during the elections. But after the election they will not ever return to you. The double engine is the vote engine. For the rest of the time, Naveen Engine will be with you, in your sorrows and happiness. Naveen Engine is the engine of clarity, an engine of work for the people, an engine of service.”

During his speech, Pandian also raised the issue of Ayushman Bharat saying that the Ayushman Bharat is being vigorously promoted. “But you will be surprised if you know the truth. The budget for the Ayushman Bharat for the entire country is Rs 6000 crore and Odisha would get only 300 crore rupees. But, our annual expenditure in BSKY is Rs 5000 crore,” he clarified.