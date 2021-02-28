TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Centre grants Rs 175 crore for all-round development of Puri. The fund has been granted under CSR activities of Petroleum and Steel Ministries.

➡️ Science, SSC practice question papers released by BSE for Odisha Matric Examinations 2021.

➡️ VSSUT defers exams scheduled tomorrow until further orders

➡️ Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra to tie knot with Actress Archita tomorrow.

➡️ Angul records highest maximum temperature today in Odisha with 40.1 degree Celsius.

➡️ 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334571.

➡️ Odisha will host Hero Indian Women’s League 2020-21, confirms All India Football Federation (AIFF).

➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das to write to Union Government seeking permission for Covid vaccination of media persons.

➡️ Female elephant dies while undergoing treatment at Rajabasa forest in Lahunipada of Sundargarh district.

➡️ Sports Hostel clinched the victory by defeating Odisha Police 6-1 in the inaugural match of Odisha Women’s League today.

India News

➡️ ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; will help to monitor the activities of military and merchant navy ships in the Indian Ocean Region.

➡️ ‘Sindhu Netra’ was part of the satellites launched.

➡️ ISRO to launch 14 missions in 2021, including space agency’s first unmanned mission later this year: ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 3,254 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 86.37% of the new Covid 19 cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

➡️ Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod tenders his resignation as Maharashtra Minister.

➡️ Schools, colleges, Private coaching classes in Pune to remain closed till 14th March: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

➡️ Government releases guidance note for COWIN 2.0.

➡️ Jawaharlal Nehru University issues notification for further reopening of the campus in phased manner

➡️ Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in women’s 53 kg at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers And Coaches Memorial event.

➡️ New Zealand vs Australia: Third & fourth T20Is to be played behind closed Doors.

World News

➡️ PM Modi congratulates Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite.

➡️ 18 protesters killed in Myanmar crackdown, over 30 wounded: UN Human Rights Office.

➡️ NASA’s Perseverance Rover posts stunning panoramic photo of Mars.

➡️ New York Governor accused of sexual harassment by second woman.

➡️ China rolls out first one-jab Covid-19 vaccine: Report.