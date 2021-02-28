TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Centre grants Rs 175 crore for all-round development of Puri. The fund has been granted under CSR activities of Petroleum and Steel Ministries.
➡️ Science, SSC practice question papers released by BSE for Odisha Matric Examinations 2021.
➡️ VSSUT defers exams scheduled tomorrow until further orders
➡️ Ollywood Actor Sabyasachi Mishra to tie knot with Actress Archita tomorrow.
➡️ Angul records highest maximum temperature today in Odisha with 40.1 degree Celsius.
➡️ 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334571.
➡️ Odisha will host Hero Indian Women’s League 2020-21, confirms All India Football Federation (AIFF).
➡️ Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das to write to Union Government seeking permission for Covid vaccination of media persons.
➡️ Female elephant dies while undergoing treatment at Rajabasa forest in Lahunipada of Sundargarh district.
➡️ Sports Hostel clinched the victory by defeating Odisha Police 6-1 in the inaugural match of Odisha Women’s League today.
India News
➡️ ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; will help to monitor the activities of military and merchant navy ships in the Indian Ocean Region.
➡️ ‘Sindhu Netra’ was part of the satellites launched.
➡️ ISRO to launch 14 missions in 2021, including space agency’s first unmanned mission later this year: ISRO Chairman K Sivan.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Kerala reports 3,254 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 86.37% of the new Covid 19 cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
➡️ Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod tenders his resignation as Maharashtra Minister.
➡️ Schools, colleges, Private coaching classes in Pune to remain closed till 14th March: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
➡️ Government releases guidance note for COWIN 2.0.
➡️ Jawaharlal Nehru University issues notification for further reopening of the campus in phased manner
➡️ Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in women’s 53 kg at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers And Coaches Memorial event.
➡️ New Zealand vs Australia: Third & fourth T20Is to be played behind closed Doors.
World News
➡️ PM Modi congratulates Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite.
➡️ 18 protesters killed in Myanmar crackdown, over 30 wounded: UN Human Rights Office.
➡️ NASA’s Perseverance Rover posts stunning panoramic photo of Mars.
➡️ New York Governor accused of sexual harassment by second woman.
➡️ China rolls out first one-jab Covid-19 vaccine: Report.
