100-Word Insight: Tense Situation for Biju Janata Dal

All is not well within the ruling BJD in Odisha. Dissent, resentment and infighting within the party in several districts have amused the political pundits.

Even without doing enough, BJP seems to be gaining huge from this infighting in BJD. If they go aggressive, then it won’t be a cakewalk for BJD. Congress also expects to fish in the troubled waters.

Situation is not good in Ganjam, Puri. Khordha and several key districts, which may force CM Naveen Patnaik to travel across the assembly segments to undo the damage.

Did the whirlwind tours of 5T Secretary help BJD? Probably Not!