Modi, Shah, Nadda target Puri, Kantabanji & Hinjili

TNI Bureau: The central leaderships of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not leaving any stones unturned to win the maximum Lok Sabha seats from Odisha and form government in the State with massive majority as possible. As part of this, they are visiting the Sate to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to the state again for third time on May 20.

As per his schedule, the PM will hold roadshow in Puri on May 20, the second phase of election in Odisha, and will address rallies in Cuttack and Angul with the aim to get full mileage for the saffron party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Likewise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come on May 15 and address the voters in Rourkela, Sorada and Kantabanji. This would be the second visit of the home Minister. Earlier, he had visited the State on April 25 and addressed public meeting in Sonepur.

Party’s national president JP Nadda will also visit Padampur, Hinjili and Sundargarh on May 17 and seek votes for the party candidates.

Interestingly, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are visiting Kantabanji and Hinjili, the seats from where Naveen Patnaik is contesting the polls in 2024. Both the seats are going to polls on May 20.