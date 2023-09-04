TNI Evening News Headlines – September 04, 2023

➡️ Bahanaga Train Tragedy: 28 bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar still await claimants.
➡️➡️Waterfall ‘Subarnajharan’ with a height of around 1,115 feet discovered in Similipal forest.
Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey today joins Congress in Odisha.
➡️Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh slams Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark against Sanatana Dharma.
➡️Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi.
➡️ISRO scientist, N Valarmathi, who was the voice behind the countdowns for rocket launches including Chandrayaan-3, passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023 in New Delhi.
➡️Trinamool Congress is likely to bring motion against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in Assembly on Thursday.
➡️Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge constitutes a 16-member Central Election Committee of the party.
➡️BCCI Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25 in Goa: Report.
➡️Asia Cup 2023: India bowls Nepal out for 230. Rain stops play at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele in Sri Lanka. India 17/0 against Nepal in 2.1 overs.
➡️45% Phones carried Covid-19 Virus during Pandemic: Study
