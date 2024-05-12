50 Odias honoured with Padma Awards in Modi Era: Dharmendra

TNI Bureau: Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur MP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan while answering to the questions of Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik asked to PM Narendra Modi, said that a total of 50 Odias have been honoured with the Padma Awards in the Modi era.

In a press meet in Sambalpur, Dharmendra said that the Odia language and Odissi dance have been recognized as classical language and dance form by the Modi government.

Before his visit to Odisha on Utkal Diwas in 2015, the Prime Minister had sanctioned Rs 50 crore. Besides, he had announced Rs 100 crore for setting up of a Paika Memorial in Khurda district but the state government did not allow it to happen, alleged the saffron leader.

He further said that when ask about the Rathna Bhandar of the Puri Shree Mandir, the Chief Minister cannot answer. His government had conspired not to conduct the Rath Yatra during the COVID pandemic, but it is the Prime Minister who intervened and make it happen. Naveen Patnaik is the great example of shedding crocodile tears.