By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi honours Women Power in Phulbani Meeting

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday bowed down and felicitated Tula Behera and a social activist and Padma Shri Purnamasi Jani, touched their feet at the Bijay Sankalp Samabesh held at Phulbani in Kandhamal district.

During his address at Phulbani, PM Modi paid homage to Narishakti and expressed gratitude to Tula Behera, who donated Rs 1 to lakh to Lord Jagannath temple which she had collected from begging in front of the Jagannath Temple in Phulbani.

Honoring the Women Power, Prime Minister Modi also touched feet to seek blessings of Padma Shri Purnamasi who have composed over 50,000 devotional songs in Kui, Odia, and Sanskrit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a host of women-centric schemes to create new opportunities for them.

