Heavy Vehicles Restricted during Evening Hours in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

Bhubaneswar-TNI Bureau: In an effort to alleviate severe traffic congestion plaguing the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Police Commissionerate has passed orders restricting the plying of heavy vehicles on key national and state highways during peak evening hours.

The decision comes in response to the significant traffic snarls witnessed during the evening rush hours, particularly between 5 PM and 7:30 PM, along the National Highway (NH) and State Highway (SH) routes spanning from Cosmopolis Chhak to Hanspal Chhak in Bhubaneswar and Sikharpur Chhak to Madhupatana Chhak in Cuttack. These traffic bottlenecks have been causing considerable inconvenience to the general public.

Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarshi, has passed the orders under Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007), and Regulation 34(1) of the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic & Public Order) – Regulations, 2008, primarily ensure public safety, smooth traffic flow, and enhanced convenience for residents.

For the free flow of traffic and better convenience of the general public, C.O. No. 02/2023 is issued for the restriction of the plying of heavy vehicles on NH and SH under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.#traffic #safety #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/D2FIDL6BDc — DCP TRAFFIC, BHUBANESWAR-CUTTACK (@DCP_TRAFFIC) September 4, 2023

According to the newly implemented order:

Heavy Vehicle Restriction: Heavy goods carriers, defined as trucks and trailers with six or more wheels, will not be permitted to ply on specified roads within the city limits of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the evening rush hours, specifically from Pitapalli towards Bhubaneswar and Manguli towards Cuttack, between 5 PM and 7:30 PM. Exemptions for Essential and Emergency Duty: Goods carriers engaged in essential and emergency duties will be exempted from this restriction. However, they must obtain a certificate of exemption by applying through the Commissionerate’s office.

“The aforementioned order will take effect starting September 5, 2023, and will remain in force until further notice.” read the order.

Meanwhile, this move is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, making commuting more efficient for the public. Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IPS, emphasized that the decision was taken in the best interest of public safety and convenience.