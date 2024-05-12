Modi Trap & Naveen’s Anger

For years, BJD derived its strength from Naveen Patnaik’s enigmatic smile, silence and calmness. That baffled both the poll pundits and rivals. They always failed to crack that code.

But, for the first time, Odisha witnessed Naveen’s anger, thanks to the trap laid by Modi. Naveen had to lose his temper and respond sharply to Modi. That was a trap!

Pandian spoke about a booster dose. It’s true. BJP leaders and Karyakartas got a booster dose, but not from Modi. It’s from Naveen. They feel triggered and enthused now.

The myth is busted that “Naveen Babu can’t be unsettled”. Naveen looks and sounds rattled, angry, upset and what not! This is what BJP wanted. Not calmness, anger leads to mistakes. And, now BJP will continue to provoke Naveen and Pandian as the code is cracked!