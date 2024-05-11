Battle of Titans: Angry Naveen counters Modi

TNI Bureau: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and his government during all the three public meetings he addressed today in Kandhamal, Balangir and Bargarh today, the Odisha CM countered Modi with several questions.

In a video message, Patnaik while responding to the PM’s criticism, said “People of Odisha know very well for 24 years what I remember. Despite the classical language tag, you forgot about Odia language; I sent proposal twice for classical tag for Odissi music, but you rejected my proposal on both occasions,”

He further said, “You forgot about Biju Patnaik while conferring Bharat Ratna. You promised to double the MSP for farmers but forgot, the coastal highway was supposed to be done, but you forgot that too. Even you forgot to hike the coal royalty for the last 10 years.”

“Do you remember the promises made in 2014 & 2019? But the people of Odisha remember that you had promised to check the price hike and two crore job. Remembering Odisha only during elections will not help. Forget about June 10, even in 10 years BJP will not be able to win the hearts of people of Odisha and because of their love BJD will form the government for the sixth time,” Naveen said confidently.

It is to be noted here that the PM had challenged the Odisha CM to write down the names of the districts and their headquarters. He even had asked the voters to ask either Patnaik can say the names of 10 villages of Kantabanji assembly constituency from where he is contesting the election this time, apart from Hinjili.