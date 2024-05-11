Ask Naveen Babu to write names of 10 Villages: Modi to Kantabanji Voters

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to target Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in view of the upcoming election in the State. After slamming Patnaik at a public meeting in Kandhamal earlier today, Modi triggered his gun at Patnaik again in Balangir.

Modi said that Naveen Patnaik is contesting the assembly election from Kantabanji, but ask him either he known names of 10 villages coming under the Kantabanji assembly constituency. Ask Naveen Babu to write names of 10 villages, he said to the people.

Modi reiterated his expiry date remarks saying that June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government and an Odia will take oath as the first CM of the BJP government on June 10 and all of you are invited to the oath taking ceremony, it is Modi’s guarantee, he said.

After getting opportunity to be in power the BJD leaders have their own bungalows and vehicles while the youths here are forced to migrate. This migration of people needs to be stopped and the farmers are not getting deserving MSP for paddy and corruption is going on at mandis. BJP will increase MSP to Rs 3100 per quintal and the money will be credited to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours, it is ‘Modi ki Guarantee,’ the PM said.

The MP further said that the rich culture and tradition of Odisha is in danger now. Odia asmita (pride) can’t be mortgaged, but I promise you all that BJP will help the State get out of these problems.

“Odisha is one of the richest states in India but the people are struggling with poverty because of the Congress and the BJD also did not do much work to eliminate poverty from the State. But it’s time now to save the culture and tradition, pride and the future of the children here. Therefore, the Double Engine Government is needed,” the PM said.