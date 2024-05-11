Super CM ruling over CM in Odisha: Narendra Modi

TNI Bureau: After slamming Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Kandhamal and Balangair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi now heavily on senior BJD leader VK Pandian while addressing a public meeting in Bargarh by referring him as the Super CM.

The Government in Odisha has been completely outsourced and a Super CM (VK Pandian) has been ruling over the CM, the Prime Minister said and asked the people should Odisha be handed over to him who does not know about Odisha. Ares the sons and daughters born in Odisha are not capable enough to rule the State.

Who is responsible for saving Odisha, asked the PM and said I appeal every one of you to save Odisha. He alleged that the BJD government is in the power but has massively failed to eradicate poverty. But now all over Odisha, people have a strong hatred towards BJD and they are saying how long will Odisha endure?

The BJD government does not deserve to be in power. The expiry date of the BJD government has come now. time has come for a change in Odisha and Double Engine Government is needed for Development from here I can clearly see more than 400 seats for NDA.