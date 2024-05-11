TNI Evening News Headlines – May 11, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 3 rallies in Kandhamal, Balangir & Bargarh Lok Sabha Parliamentary Seats in Odisha today.
➡️PM Modi touched feet to seek blessings of Padma Shri Purnamasi who have composed over 50,000 devotional songs in Kui, Odia, and Sanskrit.
➡️A total of 62,87,000 voters to exercise their franchise at 7,303 polling centres in the first phase of the general elections in Odisha on May 13: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal.
➡️Former Bargarh MLA Sadhu Nepak resigns from the State Planning Board as Member & from the primary membership of BJD.
➡️Umerkote: Polling official on election duty dies after being hit by a motorcycle in front of booth.
➡️Digapahandi: Polling party bus overturns near Pitatali under Chikiti block; 2 injured.
➡️Income Tax Department conducted simultaneous raids on the offices of real estate company Stalwart Project Pvt Limited in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi greets people gathered outside the venue in Jharkhand’s Chatra.
➡️PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, West Bengal.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi district.
➡️Campaigning by political parties for Lok Sabha polls for first phase of the general elections ends.
➡️IPL 2024: Rain delays toss of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Kolkata. Contest to be 16-over-a-side affair.
➡️Aman Sehrawat moved to the 57kg semifinals to stand one win away from locking a Paris Games quota
➡️WhatsApp to block profile picture screenshots on iOS for enhanced privacy.
➡️Elon Musk-run ‘X’ banned over 1.8 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in April.
