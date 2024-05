TNI WhatsApp Poll on Political Will on Odisha Culture & Heritage

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which Political Party is more serious about promotion of Culture, Tourism, Heritage & Literature?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 48 respondents, 33 persons voted saying that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is more serious about promotion of Culture, Tourism, Heritage & Literature, while 13 people voted supporting Biju Janata Dal, 2 voted supporting Congress.