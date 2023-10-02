100-Word Insight: Soumya Patnaik to be missed as an Editor

By Sagar Satapathy
Soumya Ranjan Patnaik Sambad
File Pic (2019)

Speculations are rife after Soumya Ranjan Patnaik stepped aside as the Editor of Sambad and passed the baton to his daughter Tanaya Patnaik.

Is it end of an era? Will Soumya stop writing? Probably not. He is respected as a journalist, not as a politician. It’s highly unlikely that he will retire from journalism, which is his passion and emotion.

His decision to join the ruling party in 2018, eroded his credibility in public life. History won’t be kind to him as a Politician, but he will be respected as an Editor. Time will reveal more about his new plan.

