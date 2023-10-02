TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate has decided to issue non bailable warrants (NBW) against popular Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt. This was informed by Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra today.

While speaking about the decision of the police, the DCP said that since the singer is not cooperating with the police for investigation, the city police has decided to move the court to get permission to issue an NBW against Bhatt.

It is to be noted here that the Commissionerate Police launched an investigation after a woman filed a complaint on June 12 accusing the singer of sexually harassing her and cheating her of lakhs of rupees.

In course of investigation, police went to Sourin Bhatt’s Kolkata-based house to question him. However, they had to return empty handed as the singer was not present at the house. Later, police also had issued a lookout notice against him.

However, the singer skipped the notices and sought anticipatory bail from Orissa High Court to avoid police arrest. The court had granted him the interim protection on August 1 and directed him to cooperate in the police investigation whenever required.

Later, the court rejected his plea seeking extension of the anticipatory bail plea and asked him to appear before the police for investigation. As he neglected to cooperate with the cops, police froze his bank accounts.