OTP Sharing Scam in Odisha: STF reveals Sensational Info

TNI Bureau: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch has reportedly unearthed some sensational information regarding the OTP sharing scam in Odisha. The officials have come to know that Pakistan was spending Crores of rupees to get secrets from India.

According to STF, arrested Mohammad Ekbal Hussain, has received Rs 50 Lakh from Pakistan.

The investigating agency has reportedly got the CDR report of the accused and likely to take him on remand to question him more about the scam.

Ekbal Hussain is a native of Gandhua Pathar in Assam. But he was living in Bengaluru. STF suspects him of having direct link with Pakistan Army Officer Abdul Hamid Khuram.

He was constantly changing his locations, phones and sim cards to avoid police action following the arrest of those of his associates. However, he was arrested on 19th September.

The investigating agency had found out that he has used at least 37 IMEI Nos (handset) and more than 500 SIMs. He confessed his guilt and stated that he sells OTPs of WhtsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter , Instagram , Fake activated SIM, Mule or Ghost Account etc.