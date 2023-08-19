100-Word Insight: Pradeep Majhi vents ire on Govt Officials

Senior BJD Leader and SDC Advisor Pradeep Majhi has chosen to raise his voice with strong conviction on a recent incident.

Pradeep lashed out at Senior officers including Koraput Collector and SP for laughing when a little kid was narrating the unresolved problems in her village during the recent Independence Day celebrations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Only the madman is sure at what he is laughing”, wrote Pradeep on Facebook. “I doubt if the honorable dignitaries even understood what the kid has uncovered. It wasn’t a laughter show for sure. Grievances are meant to be heard with Seriousness and not laughter,” he added.