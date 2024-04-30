President Droupadi Murmu to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple tomorrow

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at Ram Temple tomorrow, informed the office-bearers of the Ram temple trust adding that the queue system however would remain operational as usual.

The public ‘darshan’ would go on as per the scheduled timing. But it would be regulated for a brief period only when the President reaches the temple, informed the officials of the temple trust.

According to reports, the President will arrive in Ayodhya at around 4 PM and be in the city for three hours. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to go to welcome her.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After landing in the city, the President’s cavalcade and security personnel would be escorted to the temple complex via the VIP gate. She is also slated to attend the evening ‘aarti’ at the banks of the Saryu river before returning to Delhi.

Speaking about the President’s visit, Anil Mishra, one of the members of the Ram Temple trust, said, “The detailed programme is yet to arrive, but we are gearing up to welcome the President on May 1. Common devotees would continue to get darshan as usual. We are taking steps to organise the high-profile visit while causing minimal inconvenience to the pilgrims.”

Meanwhile, elaborate traffic arrangements are being done over the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur national highway and on the route connecting the Ayodhya airport to Ram Path.