Heatwave Grips Odisha; Balasore 46 degrees C, Bhubaneswar 45.4

TNI Bureau: Amid the prevailing intense heatwave conditions across Odisha, Balasore has recorded highest temperature of 46 degrees C on Tuesday, making it as the hottest place in the State followed by Bhubaneswar 45.4 degrees by 2:30 pm today.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this is for the first time this season that mercury crossed the 45 degree C mark in the Capital City.

Keeping the weather condition in mind, the IMD had earlier issued red warning for three cities including Khordha (Bhubaneswar), Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul and Cuttack.