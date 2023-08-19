100-Word Insight: Fallout of Ink Attack on VK Pandian

By Sagar Satapathy
VK Pandian

The shocking ink attack on 5T Secretary VK Pandian has taken Odisha by storm.

Several theories are floating around aftermath ink attack. It’s not clear whether the accused is officially linked to BJP or not. Only a fair probe can reveal the truth. Congress has called it a reflection of people’s anger.

Some reports hint at the possible involvement of a powerful leader from Puri district in this attack to sabotage sitting MLA Uma Samantaray’s chances from Satyabadi. There comes the conspiracy angle.

While Odisha remains divided on this issue, one thing is clear – VK Pandian is trending.

