TNI Morning News Headlines – April 30, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rs 75 lakh cash seized from two passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar while screening of luggage.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to file his nomination papers today from Hinjli Assembly seat for the 6th time.
➡️Odisha Government has constituted a district-level anti-quackery cell to keep a tab on fake doctors in the State.
➡️IMD issues Red Warning for severe heat wave conditions in 9 Odisha districts (Khordha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul and Cuttack).
➡️Two held for attacking Nandankanan Zoo officials inside office.
➡️India reacted sharply to a report by The Washington Post on the alleged assassination plot of Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.
➡️Defamation complaint filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet Minister, Atishi, stating that false allegations of poaching AAP MLAs by BJP were made by leaders.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on May 1.
➡️Manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy cancelled, criminal complaint filed against Ramdev, Balkrishna, Uttarakhand Government tells Supreme Court.
➡️Indian women’s team goes down 0-5 to China in final group game in Thomas Uber Cup 2024.
➡️IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.
➡️Sensex climbs 152.31 points to 74,823.59 in early trade; Nifty up 52.9 points to 22,696.30.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️South Korean boy band ‘Seventeen’ has released their album ‘17 is Right Here’ along with a music video ‘Maestro’.
