TNI Morning News Headlines – August 19, 2023
Himachal Pradesh: Search & rescue operations underway at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla.
➡️Rain activities to decrease in Odisha from today as the active low-pressure area moving towards Chhattisgarh.
➡️A Sub Inspector of Dhauli Police Station sustained injuries in an attack by drug peddlers during a raid at Sisupalgarh area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
➡️East Coast Railway to introduce intrusion detection systems (IDS) in the vulnerable sites of elephant passing zones and elephant corridors in Odisha.
➡️Baitarani water level rising, breaches danger mark at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district.
➡️Amarnath pilgrim slips to death, another injured along the north Kashmir Baltal route to the cave shrine.
➡️Bengaluru: Fire broke out in 2 coaches of Udyan Express after it reached Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. None hurt.
➡️Karnataka: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed delegates at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting, being held in Bengaluru today.
➡️Actor Rajinikanth will be meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm today.
➡️Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer crosses Rs 300 crore in just 8 days.
➡️India beat Ireland by two runs via DLS method in first T20I.
➡️China launches military operations as ‘stern warning’ to Taiwan.
➡️Former US President Donald Trump likely to surrender next week in Georgia election meddling case.
➡️Russia announces sanctions on ICC prosecutor, UK Ministers; bars 54 UK citizens from entering Moscow.
