BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik files Nomination for Hinjili seat

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik today filed his nomination papers to contest from the Hinjili Assembly seat in Ganjam district, which he has been winning since 2000.

It is to be noted here that Hinjili Assembly seat comes under the Aska Lok Sabha seat where polls will be held on May 20.

The BJD supremo filed his nomination at the Chhatrapur Sub-Collector’s office in the presence of senior party leader and election strategist VK Pandian, BJD candidate for the Berhampur Lok Sabha Bhrugu Baxipatra, Aska Lok Sabha candidate Ranjita Sahu, Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and other party leaders.

Before filing his nominations, the BJD president offered prayers at the Tara Tarini Temple.

As per his schedule, Patnaik will address public rallies in Khallikote, Kabisuryanagar, Digapahandi and Chhatrapur tomorrow and in Bhanjnagar, Polsara, Sankhemundi and Sorda on May 3.

Patnaik also has announced to contest the assembly election from the Kantabanji assembly segment in Balangir district.