Naveen Engine Won’t Fail: VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader VK Pandian while addressing a public meeting in Malkangiri today said that the Naveen engine in Odisha won’t fail ever.

While seeking votes for his party candidates, Pandian said that the Naveen Engine will never fail, it will always function and solve the problems of the people.

Pandian also continued to target the BJP alleging that the saffron party is conspiring to stop the Mission Shakti and BSKY when it comes to power. He also claimed that BJP disrespected the mothers by stopping them from visiting Dubai and stay inside the house.

Pandian also took a dig at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is contesting from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, saying that he (Pradhan) has not filed his nomination paper yet, but stopped the mothers’ visit to Dubai, then you all can imagine what he will if come to the power. But, the Naveen Patnaik’s government is your government and the chief minister as the head of the family is always thinking for your welfare, working for you 24 hours a day.

He further said that the chief minister has given the biggest place to tribals in his big heart. Odisha has the largest number of hostels for tribal students. More than 5 lakh tribal girls are studying in hostels. He is fulfilling his father’s dream. The tribals have formed special development councils for the preservation of language, culture, places of worship, and wildlife.

The Chief Minister loves Malkangiri a lot which is why he launched all the big schemes from here. Be it the rice at Rs 2 per kg, or rice at Rs 1 per kg or the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana or the LAccMI bus services – everything has started from Malkangiri, Pandia said.

The BJD leader said that there is peace in Malkangari. Peace has returned here under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Progress has been made because of peace. Transformation has come. If there is peace, capital will come, our children will find employment.

After mentioning all the major developmental works of the State government in the locality, Pandian urge them to bless Naveen Patnaik with over 95 per cent votes to become the Chief Minister for the sixth time.